Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police arrested the suspect at a La Quinta Inn near 2001 Old Minden Road on Friday, Nov. 5.

The suspect was identified as Carlin Cotton. Cotton was wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Cedric Fuller.

The deadly shooting just after 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at a residence in the 4200 block of Baxter Street. That’s where responding officers found 45-year-old Cedric Fuller had been shot multiple times. Shreveport Fire Department medics took him to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where he died.

The officer that arrested Cotton observed him go into a room at the La Quinta. Cotton gave a false name upon initial contact and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail.

