Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Parents line up in Jefferson Parish to get children vaccinated

Parents line up to get 5 to 11 year old kids vaccinated
Parents line up to get 5 to 11 year old kids vaccinated(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Parents eager to see their young children vaccinated against COVID-19 lined up Saturday (Nov. 6) as the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana National Guard administered the Pfizer Pediatric vaccine to children ages 5-11 at Johnny Jacobs Playground in Marrero.

After the CDC advised children in that age group to begin receiving shots earlier this week, parents in line say they’ve been waiting months for the opportunity.

“I just want him to have protection,” said parent Emily Laan. “Everyone else in our family has been able to get vaccinated and he’s the last one.”

Jaime Palomino is the father of two girls, ages 5 and 7. He says the data is clear and getting the shots for his daughters was a no-brainer.

“I work in the health care industry and we’ve seen all the terrible things with Covid during these last 18 months,” said Palomino. “Obviously, this is the best thing we can do to prevent others from getting infected.”

Schools are back in session, with many K-12 public schools in Louisiana still requiring masks for staff and students. But some school districts, including Jefferson Parish, recently opted out of the mandate.

That’s one reason parents at the drive today say they believe the vaccine will be most effective protecting their children.

Jefferson Parish officials also say they also want parents to take advantage of vaccine incentives while they last, such as the state’s “Shot for 100″ campaign, where any first-time recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine receives a $100 gift card.

“Well, if it works it’s a good idea. But, honestly, I was going to get them vaccinated either way,” said Laan.

Parents in line say they know not everyone will be quite as eager to get their children vaccinated, but this will at least give them some peace of mind.

“We are here to get a vaccine for my son,” said Kathy Jack. “We want to stay healthy and keep those around us healthy.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The officer was on patrol when he observed the suspect go into a room at the La Quinta Inn.
Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting
Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, people vote on Election Day at the Martin...
Early voting in Louisiana’s delayed election ends; absentee ballots due Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Shreveport fairgrounds shooting
Shreveport fairgrounds shooting