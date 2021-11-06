Getting Answers
Numerous 911 calls made in Marshall shooting; investigation ongoing

Over 200 people where at the scene when the shooting began
Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting in Marshall, Texas
Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting in Marshall, Texas
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall Police responded to numerous calls about a shooting at 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.

The shooting occurred on the 500 block of South Alamo Boulevard. Shots were still being fired when officers reach the scene and multiple gunshot victims were located.

In total, six people were shot with one victim being life-flighted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two victims have been discharged, and three others were transported to a hospital in Longview for surgery.

Marshall Police say that over two hundred people were at the scene when the shooting began. Detectives recovered large amounts of shell casings from two different weapons.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Police ask that if you have any information on the incident to call Sgt. Phillips at (903) 935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.

KSLA will update this story as it develops.

