Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

East Texas minister, World War Two veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WWII veteran Jack Hetzel celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
WWII veteran Jack Hetzel celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man received a huge celebration for his 100th birthday from a thankful community.

He is a World War II veteran and a longtime minister in the city of Big Sandy. People turned out today to celebrate his century of life.

At the Big Sandy Civic Center, hundreds turned out for the 100th birthday of Jack Hetzel.

“I could not miss this opportunity to come and celebrate with him. Incredible, unbelievable guy. Fifty-five years I’ve known him,” said friend and fellow minister Jerry Groom.

Hetzel survived some of the bloodiest battles of the European campaign.

“Five major campaigns. The battle of Normandy. Cherbourg. Across France. The Battle of the Bulge was the last one,” Jack said.

The longtime United Methodist Church minister joined the Army with little education and really wasn’t seeking the ministry.

“I had been fighting the ministry, didn’t want to be a preacher. I went into the military with a 3rd-grade grammar school education, I do everything backward. I wound up teaching the equivalent of four years of administration. That’s how I got started. My life today is the ministry,” Hetzel said.

“I was a young soldier when I came into Germany. Jack taught me ministry, there which he was deeply involved in,” Groom said.

Hetzel went on to teach at Texas A&M and more.

“Then I got my doctorate four years ago, and I graduated from high school this year,” he said.

He was honored with a flag presented by the naval cadets and a flag that flew over the nation’s capitol from Congressman Louis Gohmert.

All in all, he feels he’s led a charmed life.

“I say there’s one word. And that word is Jesus,” Jack said.

Hetzel was wished a happy birthday by his 102-year old-brother and numerous pastors that came from across Texas for his celebration.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The officer was on patrol when he observed the suspect go into a room at the La Quinta Inn.
Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting
Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, people vote on Election Day at the Martin...
Early voting in Louisiana’s delayed election ends; absentee ballots due Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Shreveport fairgrounds shooting
Shreveport fairgrounds shooting