Camp Minden to host archery tournament in 2022

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission says new updates are coming to Camp Minden thanks to an archery tournament.

Next year, Camp Minden will host the 2022 McKenzie Archery Shooters Association. Thousands of competitors from all over are expected to attend the association’s pro-am tour in April.

Organizers say this event brings local flavor to it.

“It’s a combination of actually a lot because Camp Minden had a need to get stuff done. We had a need for a site that we could work with, so the combination was just basically a perfect fit,” said Mike Tyrell, president of the Archery Shooters Association.

The ASA Pro-Am Tour starts on April 21 and goes through April 24. Leaders say the four-day tournament could bring in $25 million over the next decade.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

