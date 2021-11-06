Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne, 54, and his sister Belena C. Turner, 50, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Friday, Nov. 5.

The wire fraud was in connection to their involvement in a scheme to defraud the Food and Nutrition Service, a USDA agency that administers Child Nutrition Programs. Cawthorne also pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and assisting in making and subscribing a false tax return in relation to a separate indictment that was returned against him in Dec. 2019.

One of the nutrition programs, the Summer Feeding Service Program (SFSP), was established to make sure children from low-income areas are provided food when school is not in session during the summer. In Louisiana, the SFSP is administered by the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) Division of Nutrition Support. Meals are prepared and served by SFSP sponsors who are required to follow rules and regulations issued by the USDA and LDOE.

Participants in SFPF must provide the following:

a budget estimating revenues and expenses related to the feeding program

a list of physical addresses where meals will be served

agree to oversee the administration of SFSP at approved sites

maintain daily site records documenting the number of eligible meals served to eligible persons

electronically submit reimbursement claims to LDOE, certifying each claim is true and accurate

In 2013, Cawthorne served as president of United Citizens and Neighborhoods, Inc. (UCAN), and Turner was the executive director. That year, the two cause UCAN to apply to the LDOE in order to participate in the SFSP at various feeding sites. In late May, Cawthorne created Harvest Catering, Inc. in the name of an unindicated co-conspirator. However, Cawthorne maintained actual control and made decisions over the financial activity, including drafting Harvest Catering checks and maintaining a debit card for Harvest Catering.

Turner and Cawthorne represented to the LDOE that Harvest Catering would be providing catering services to UCAN at its SFSP sites. The two submitted a false reimbursement claim, resulting in a wire being sent on May 20, 2013. The LDOE electronically transferred $33,080.78 to UCAN’s bank account on the same day, using a wire communication traveling in interstate commerce through the Western District of Louisiana.

On May 24, 2013, Turner drafted and negotiated a check made payable to a non-profit under her control called Dreamkeepers Academy. On May 30, 2013, Cawthorne drafted a UCAN check made payable to Harvest Catering for $8,000. Cawthorne and Turner either via cash withdrawal, check negotiation or debit card used a portion of these funds for personal use and not for the SFSP.

The government and the defendants agreed that the loss amount caused by the fraud scheme would be determined at sentencing.

In connection with the tax fraud charge, Cawthorne admitted to hiring a tax return preparer to prepare his 2013 tax return. He also admitted that he assisted in the preparation of his tax return for the 2013 tax year.

Cawthorne received income from Harvest Catering that he failed to report, along with fraudulently reporting an adjusted gross income of $7,555 during the 2013 calendar year. Officials say he knew the statement in his 2013 tax return was false, and filed the 2013 tax return on or about April 15, 2014 knowing that it contained false information, in that the amount of his income was higher.

Turner and Cawthorne each face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 on the wire fraud count. Cawthorne also faces up to three years in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both, on the tax fraud account.

Sentencing for the two is set on March 16, 2022.

