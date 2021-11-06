Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 58-year-old man pleaded guilty to punching and spitting on an Athens police officer during his court appearance on Thursday. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to a 10-year prison term, according to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line for us every day,” Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer said in a post on the office’s Facebook page. “Assaults on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

Darrel Ceylon Minfee, of Athens, appeared in Judge Scott McKee’s 392nd District Court on Thursday. As part of the plea deal, Minfee agreed to plea guilty to a felony harassment of a public servant charge.

When Minfee was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Dec. 23, 2020, he was originally charged with assault of a peace officer/judge bd assault of family/household member with a previous conviction, and harassment of a public servant.

As part of the plea agreement, the assault of a peace officer/judge and assault of family/household member charges were dropped.

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred on April 11, 2020. On that date, Athens police officers were dispatched to the New Haven Apartment Complex.

The APD officers spoke to Menfee, who refused to comply with their instructions. Minfee then turned around and punched one officer in the face, the Facebook post stated. He also spat in the officer’s face multiple times.

