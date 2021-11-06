Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Athens man who punched, spat on police officer agrees to 10 years in prison

Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
Darrel Minfee (Source: Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)(Henderson County District Attorney's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 58-year-old man pleaded guilty to punching and spitting on an Athens police officer during his court appearance on Thursday. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to a 10-year prison term, according to the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line for us every day,” Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer said in a post on the office’s Facebook page. “Assaults on law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

Darrel Ceylon Minfee, of Athens, appeared in Judge Scott McKee’s 392nd District Court on Thursday. As part of the plea deal, Minfee agreed to plea guilty to a felony harassment of a public servant charge.

When Minfee was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Dec. 23, 2020, he was originally charged with assault of a peace officer/judge bd assault of family/household member with a previous conviction, and harassment of a public servant.

As part of the plea agreement, the assault of a peace officer/judge and assault of family/household member charges were dropped.

According to the Facebook post, the incident occurred on April 11, 2020. On that date, Athens police officers were dispatched to the New Haven Apartment Complex.

The APD officers spoke to Menfee, who refused to comply with their instructions. Minfee then turned around and punched one officer in the face, the Facebook post stated. He also spat in the officer’s face multiple times.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The officer was on patrol when he observed the suspect go into a room at the La Quinta Inn.
Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting
Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, people vote on Election Day at the Martin...
Early voting in Louisiana’s delayed election ends; absentee ballots due Friday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Witness describes encounter that led to teen being shot on Louisiana State Fair midway
Witness describes encounter that led to teen being shot on Louisiana State Fair midway
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove
Woman opens multifaceted trucking business in heart of Shreveport's Cedar Grove