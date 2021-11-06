Getting Answers
6 people injured in shooting incident at Marshall event

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Six people suffered injuries during a shooting incident at an event in Marshall early Saturday morning, according to the Marshall Police Department.

“On November 6, 2021, at approximately 2:03 a.m., Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications received numerous 911 calls in reference to a shooting at the 500 block of South Alamo Blvd.,” a press release stated. “Responding officers arrived at a chaotic scene with shots still being actively fired and located multiple gunshot victims.”

According to the press release, one victim was airlifted to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his or her injuries. That individual is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, the press release stated.

Three victims were taken to a Longview hospital for surgery, and two victims were treated and released, the press release stated.

“The Marshall Police Department Crime Scene Detectives have recovered numerous cartridge casings from at least two different caliber weapons, the press release stated. “Marshall Police Department Patrol Officers, Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigations Detectives, Marshall Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services and Patrol Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the scene and at the hospital.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and Marshall PD detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence, the press release stated.

“If anyone has any information about this case, we encourage you to contact Sgt. Phillips at (903) 935-4543 or the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575,” the press release stated. “If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.”

