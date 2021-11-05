Wreck injures 2 ambulance crew members; pickup’s driver taken into custody at the scene

BOSSIER CITY , La. (KSLA) — Two Balentine Ambulance Service crew members were hurt when their rig was involved in an accident with a pickup on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 4.

First responders respond to a wreck Nov. 4, 2021, involving an ambulance and a pickup on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge. (KSLA)

The ambulance was heading north on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge when it T-boned the truck that was trying to cross the parkway to exit to Westgate, authorities say.

The impact caused the ambulance to roll. It came to rest on the driver’s side.

The two crew members were the only people in the ambulance. They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Bossier City police took the truck’s driver to the same Shreveport hospital. They said he will be charged with one count of DWI and two counts of vehicular negligent injury.

