Wreck injures 2 ambulance crew members; pickup’s driver taken into custody at the scene

Truck’s driver will be charged with 1 count of DWI and 2 counts of vehicular negligent injury, police say
Two Balentine Ambulance Service crew members suffered minor injuries Nov. 4, 2021, when their rig T-boned a pickup, causing the ambulance to roll then come to rest on the driver's side, on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City near the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge, authorities say.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY , La. (KSLA) — Two Balentine Ambulance Service crew members were hurt when their rig was involved in an accident with a pickup on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 4.

First responders respond to a wreck Nov. 4, 2021, involving an ambulance and a pickup on Arthur...
First responders respond to a wreck Nov. 4, 2021, involving an ambulance and a pickup on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.(KSLA)

The ambulance was heading north on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge when it T-boned the truck that was trying to cross the parkway to exit to Westgate, authorities say.

First responders respond to a wreck Nov. 4, 2021, involving an ambulance and a pickup on Arthur...
First responders respond to a wreck Nov. 4, 2021, involving an ambulance and a pickup on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway near the Shreveport-Barksdale Highway bridge.(KSLA)

The impact caused the ambulance to roll. It came to rest on the driver’s side.

The two crew members were the only people in the ambulance. They were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of minor injuries.

Bossier City police took the truck’s driver to the same Shreveport hospital. They said he will be charged with one count of DWI and two counts of vehicular negligent injury.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

