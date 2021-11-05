Shreveport Mardi Gras krewes to keep same routes for upcoming season

The following information comes from the City of Shreveport:

The City of Shreveport has met several times since April with local Mardi Gras Krewes and other agencies to discuss collaboration on sharing the cost for hosting the parades. Dwindling manpower and the financial burden to the City were the impetus for those discussions that included altering parade routes and seeking monetary support.

After much deliberation, it has been decided that all routes will remain the same for the upcoming parade season. The City will extend the contracts with the krewes of Centaur and Gemini for the next two years.

“I am grateful to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for his recognition of the importance of Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana and committing funds to support these events,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “However, we still need local entities to step up and support these events that bring great economic impact to our area.”

The economic impact that Mardi Gras brings to the area is an annual estimated $12.3 million in visitor spending in which several organizations benefit from through sales taxes.

For years, the City of Shreveport has solely carried the financial burden to host these events. To provide setup, cleanup, public and fire, events services, public works, and traffic engineer, the City of Shreveport spends nearly $400,000 annually to support Mardi Gras in the area.

“We cannot continue to shoulder this cost alone,” said Mayor Perkins. “We need every entity that benefits from Mardi Gras to help support it.”

