Salvation Army’s holiday programs in full swing in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It may only be Nov. 5, but Texarkana’s Salvation Army has kick started the holiday season.

Holiday sounds from the Texas Salvation Army Brass Band and a group of Nash Elementary students filled the air this morning at Central Mall in Texarkana. The event officially started the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive and Angel Tree program.

“Both of these programs are pivotal this time of year because what it does, it puts support right back into this community,” said Capt. Juan Gomez of the Salvation Army.

Gomez said the Red Kettle Drive is a major fundraiser used to provide services year-round to the community.

“This year we do have a goal the goal seems a little lofty but so is the need the goal is $100,000 a hundred thousand dollars for us to put back in this community,” he said.

The drive will continue through Dec. 24.

“Right now we got 431 children we are helping for Christmas assistance,” Gomez said.

The names of those children are being placed on Christmas trees throughout the city. Officials say the need has increased, and they are hoping individuals in the community come to the rescue.

“So if there is an emergency case, we will put them on our program. It’s for low income families who are struggling to provide Christmas, and also seniors 65 and older,” Gomez said.

