Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are expected to start quarterback Trevor Siemian on Sunday, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“Not a surprise,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Saints play the rival Atlanta Falcons at noon on Nov. 7 in the Superdome.

RELATED: OBJ released by Browns

Siemian earned his first win of the season against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Jameis Winston left the game with a season-ending knee injury.

Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown right before halftime. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017. The Saints won on an interception returned for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Officials respond to wreck involving ambulance at Shreve City Bridge.
2 injured in wreck involving ambulance; 1 taken into custody on scene
Argument between coworkers ends in stabbing
Community reacts to triple homicide in Cedar Grove
Steven Cook, Jr. Age: 30
Hotel clerk accused of using guest’s bank card, hijacking computer system to get free rooms

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
OBJ released by Browns
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wednesday (Nov. 3) that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has...
Saints’ Michael Thomas says he won’t return to field this season
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says