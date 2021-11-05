Ruston group aims to bring first skate park to area

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One group is trying to bring the first skate park to northeast Louisiana. They’re hosting an event this Saturday, Nov. 6 to help raise money.

The former Memorial Park Pool in Ruston will be repurposed to provide a skate park and public art experience.

On Saturday, Friends of Ruston Skatepark is putting on Ruston Skate Jam from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Spears lot south of city hall.

Bring your skateboard and roller skates for a beginner to intermediate skate lesson and open skate later in the day. They’ll also have a mystery raffle, door prizes and food.

Board member Kacey Richard says they’re looking to bring inclusive recreation to the city.

“It’s really amazing how inclusive and diverse skate culture and skate communities are. We really want to bring that to Ruston. Not everybody is interested in football or baseball or traditional sports, so this is a really great opportunity for us to bring culture and diversity that isn’t just standard and the norm,” Richard said.

The group is currently raising money for the project and hopes to break ground in the fall of next year.

Executive Director Joey Slaughter says they will install public sculptures and murals with help from Louisiana Tech’s School of Design.

“I’m amazed and overwhelmed with the support of our community and our advice behind it. When it comes to kids, giving them a safe place, like a new playground to skate, that’s the same thing that we’re doing. I think people just want to see people have a place to do their thing,” Slaughter said.

For more information about the future Skatepark of Ruston, click here.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.