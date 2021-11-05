Getting Answers
Officer demoted after K-9 died from heat exhaustion after being left in vehicle

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 "Ivar"
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 "Ivar"(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The deputy who left a K-9 in his unit earlier this year has been disciplined.

“In the incident involving the death of K-9 officer Ivar, the deputy was demoted resulting in a significant reduction in pay,” according to Sheriff Ard.

LPSO: K-9 died from heat exhaustion after being left in vehicle

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the cause of death has been determined for a K-9 deputy that died in August.

Sheriff Jason Ard said the death of “Ivar,” a five-year-old K-9 service dog, was due to heat exhaustion after he was accidentally left in a deputy’s vehicle.

WAFB has asked LPSO for the identity of the officer and to specify the exact nature of the discipline handed down. The agency has refused to identify the officer involved, citing that it is the sheriff’s policy not to disclose internal disciplinary action nor name the deputy involved.

