LSU Health Shreveport reaches milestone after providing over 100K vaccinations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport has announced they have administered over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.

Over 175 people ranging from physicians, nurses, students and members of the Louisiana Nation Guard have worked to provide the vaccines at over 100 locations throughout north Louisiana.

The medical center will begin offering Pfizer’s vaccine for those ages 5-11 on Monday, Nov. 8. They will be available at the LSU Health Shreveport North Campus (2627 Linwood Avenue).

Those wanting to vaccinate children are urged to preregister. Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent present, and parents must sign a consent form.

