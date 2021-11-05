Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

La. joins Miss., Ind. in worker vaccine requirement lawsuit

By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined attorneys general from Indiana and Mississippi to sue the Biden administration over its vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

“As the chief legal officer of Louisiana, I am taking action to prevent the government from forcing Louisiana citizens to inject something into their bodies,” said Landry.

“This mandate suffers from a host of fatal flaws,” the lawsuit states.

CLICK HERE for more on the lawsuit.

Landry’s lawsuit is part of a larger effort to chip away at federal vaccine requirements for U.S. employees.

Other rules announced by the federal government and enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were announced Thursday, Nov. 4.

It requires companies with 100 or more employees to require workers to get fully vaccinated by early January of 2022. Employees who are not vaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID-19 test weekly and wear masks in the workplace.

Workers who choose to ignore the requirements could face fines.

About 84 million (nearly three-quarters) of the nation’s workforce could be impacted.

Other Republican leaders around the country have said they’ll also file lawsuits to overturn the requirements.

CLICK HERE for more on the lawsuit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minden High student taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times at school by another student
Caddo Parish first responders are on the scene of a major traffic accident about a couple miles...
1 killed when vehicle overturns, catches fire; 3 others hurt in 3-vehicle wreck near Keithville
Substitute Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith terminated the employment of three officers on...
SPD officers fired following policy violations, indictments
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
Authorities capture 16-year-old escapee in Texas
‘Justice for Tommie’: Protesters call for firing of SPD officers involved in death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. at city council meeting

Latest News

Decari MarKray was a standout basketball player at Doyline High School in Webster Parish who...
BPCC holding ‘Maroon Out’ game to honor basketball player killed in car crash
Centenary College of Louisiana
Football to make a return at Centenary College in 2024
Latoria Thomas, 15, was reported missing Nov. 2, 2021.
Greenwood Police Dept. looking for runaway teen girl
Missing teen Latoria Thomas
Missing teen Latoria Thomas
Centenary college to bring back football
Centenary college brings back football team