La. joins Miss., Ind. in worker vaccine requirement lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has joined attorneys general from Indiana and Mississippi to sue the Biden administration over its vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

“As the chief legal officer of Louisiana, I am taking action to prevent the government from forcing Louisiana citizens to inject something into their bodies,” said Landry.

“This mandate suffers from a host of fatal flaws,” the lawsuit states.

Landry’s lawsuit is part of a larger effort to chip away at federal vaccine requirements for U.S. employees.

Other rules announced by the federal government and enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) were announced Thursday, Nov. 4.

It requires companies with 100 or more employees to require workers to get fully vaccinated by early January of 2022. Employees who are not vaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID-19 test weekly and wear masks in the workplace.

Workers who choose to ignore the requirements could face fines.

About 84 million (nearly three-quarters) of the nation’s workforce could be impacted.

Other Republican leaders around the country have said they’ll also file lawsuits to overturn the requirements.

