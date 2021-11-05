Getting Answers
Health official gives tips on how to make daylight saving time transition easy

Source: Pixabay
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Make sure to roll your clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 7, as daylight saving time ends.

Though we gain an extra hour, the transition could be a major adjustment to your body and sleep schedule. Doctors say there are many ways to ease into the time change.

“Before hand we want to gradually adjust, maybe going to sleep a little bit earlier and making sure you’re getting good quality sleep. The other really important thing this time of year is getting out in the sunshine, particularly in the morning,” said Dr. Michelle Yetman, clinical psychologist with LSU Health Shreveport. “We know that getting natural sunlight on your retinas helps the brain of reset itself quicker and faster and adjust to the change.”

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 for more tips on how to prepare for the time change.

