Gorgeous weekend is the start of a warming trend

(KSLA) - This weekend will have such beautiful weather. It will be the perfect Fall-weekend! It will also be the start of a short warming trend. Temperatures will be on their way back to above average.

Through the evening hours, we will have more sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures are still a little cool, so you may need that jacket. Especially if you will be spending extended time outdoors. This includes any Friday night football, or going to the State Fair. Temperatures will be falling to the 40s after sunset.

Temperatures overnight will get cold once again. Maybe not quite as cold as what we had Friday morning, but cold enough to warrant a jacket or coat if you’re out early. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 30s. There should once again be some patchy frost in a couple areas. The sky will be nice and clear, so no rain is expected.

This weekend could not get any better! If you’re doing anything outdoors such as going to the fair, or decoration the house for Christmas, you will really enjoy this weather! There will still be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain for either day. Temperatures will start off cold Saturday morning in the 30s. There may be some patchy frost in a couple spots. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm right up to the mid 60s Saturday and the mid 70s by Sunday! This is closer to where temperatures should be for early November.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends, so we will start to have earlier sunsets on Sunday. Sunset time on Saturday is 6:20, then Sunday will be 5:19! Yikes! This also means the sun will be up an hour earlier too though. Plus we get the extra hour of sleep Saturday. This is also a good time to change batteries in your smoke detectors.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to remain quiet with no weather system moving in. There will be mostly sunny skies Monday, then partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Both days will stay dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm, and heat up to the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely have a few more clouds around with still little to no rain. A cold front is trying to push its way south, and should arrive on Thursday. This will be a relatively strong cold front, but will not bring a lot of rain. We should catch the tail-end of the shower activity. Wednesday will see more of the clouds increase with a 10% chance of rain. Thursday I have only a 30% chance for a couple isolated showers.

Behind this cold front, temperatures will cool back down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s ahead of the frontal system. By Friday, high temperatures fall to the mid 60s! So, it will not stay too warm for too long! The rain should also be gone by Friday and the sunshine will come back.

Have a fantastic Friday, and an even better weekend!

