Freezing start, fantastic finish to Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking some very chilly temperatures this morning across the ArkLaTex. This is the result of the clear skies and light winds we experienced overnight. Some places will get down to the freezing mark before warming up later today into the 60s. As we move through the weekend and into next week while we will have some chilly mornings we are overall tracking some great weather on tap for the region with highs moving up into the upper 70s by early next week with a run at 80 degrees not completely out of the question. Our next chance for rain will not come until next Thursday when a cold front will likely sweep through the region.

We are tracking rising temperatures and ample sunshine over the weekend for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you are dressed warmly as we are dealing with some cold temperatures this morning. We are starting off in the 30s all throughout the ArkLaTex with Freeze Warnings in effect for the northern tier of the viewing area. After the chilly start this morning we are expecting temperatures to move up quickly throughout the day into the low to mid-60s thanks to ample sunshine for the region.

As we go through your weekend forecast you can expect more or less the same for your weather. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will likely get down into the 30s around sunrise before warming up quickly as we go through the day. Highs on Saturday will likely be in the upper 60s with low to mid-70s to be expected on your Sunday. Sunshine will continue to dominate the region both days so expect a pleasant weekend for the region.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting even warmer weather ahead for the ArkLaTex to go along with the mainly dry conditions. Highs on Monday will at least get into the mid-70s with perhaps the southern parts of the region getting even warmer. But by Tuesday parts of the region could make a serious run at 80 degrees as we see prolonged sunshine and the ridge of high pressure continues to build over the region. This will be the general forecast for the ArkLaTex until Thursday when we are tracking our next cold front that could bring us some showers along with cooler temperatures to wrap up the week.

In the meantime, make sure you have a pair of mittens this morning! Have a great weekend!

