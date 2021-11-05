EXCLUSIVE: Video captures moments as officers move in on triple homicide suspect

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A video, captured by a viewer, shows law enforcement surrounding the complex where a man wanted in connection to a Shreveport triple homicide dies in an exchange of gunfire.

Barry Rigsby, 36, was on the run following the discovery of three bodies found in a Shreveport home, all shot to death.

Of the three killed, one was a 12-year-old, a student at Shreveport’s Ridgewood Elementary. Another, a student at Booker T. Washington High School. The third victim was a woman.

Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that unfolded, describing the police lights that woke them up on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.

“I just talk to the man yesterday in my yard. We were sitting right here, talking laughing, and he was bragging on his son about playing the championship football game,” said Cloudie Jenkins, a neighbor.

Following Thursday’s killings, the number for Shreveport’s homicides stands at 78 for 2021, breaking the city’s record following 76 deaths, recorded back in 1993 when the city was facing an issue with gang violence.

