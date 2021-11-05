Bossier Parish Schools looking to renew three tax mileages

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Possible changes could come to Bossier Parish Schools next year. On Friday, Nov. 5, leaders announced their intent to renew three tax mileages in April 2022.

The renewals would fund the majority of all Bossier teachers and employees existing salaries, along with daily maintenance and operations of school facilities.

The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce says they are in support of the measures.

“Our students and our parish are our future workforce, and education is number one when it comes to quality of life issues for folks that are looking to stay in the area, or move in the area,” said Lisa Johnson, president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Bossier Superintendent Mitch Downey said if passed, the tax renewals will help keep schools and the parish strong.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to continue with a great thing in Bossier Parish. And we want to make sure we do everything we can to keep our quality teachers and maintain our schools, and keep Bossier Schools moving forward along with the rest of the parish,” said Downey.

