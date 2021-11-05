Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Bossier Parish Schools looking to renew three tax mileages

(WRDW)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Possible changes could come to Bossier Parish Schools next year. On Friday, Nov. 5, leaders announced their intent to renew three tax mileages in April 2022.

The renewals would fund the majority of all Bossier teachers and employees existing salaries, along with daily maintenance and operations of school facilities.

The Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce says they are in support of the measures.

“Our students and our parish are our future workforce, and education is number one when it comes to quality of life issues for folks that are looking to stay in the area, or move in the area,” said Lisa Johnson, president of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.

Bossier Superintendent Mitch Downey said if passed, the tax renewals will help keep schools and the parish strong.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to continue with a great thing in Bossier Parish. And we want to make sure we do everything we can to keep our quality teachers and maintain our schools, and keep Bossier Schools moving forward along with the rest of the parish,” said Downey.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies of a man, woman and a 12-year-old boy were found in a residence in Shreveport's...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Officials respond to wreck involving ambulance at Shreve City Bridge.
2 injured in wreck involving ambulance; 1 taken into custody on scene
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Argument between coworkers ends in stabbing
Community reacts to triple homicide in Cedar Grove

Latest News

Beau Helms
Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography; over 100 charges added
Salvation Army’s holiday programs in full swing in Texarkana
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to pass during an NFL football game...
Saints will start Trevor Siemian against Falcons