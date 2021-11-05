Bossier man arrested for alleged possession of child pornography; over 100 charges added

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Beau Helms on Oct. 21, on five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

A forensic examination was performed on Helms’ electronic devices, where hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found. Detectives also found images involving the sexual abuse of animals, and evidence that he used the devices to solicit a sexual encounter with a minor under the age of 13.

Officials were able to identify 16 known victims from the from the evidence, leading to the following charges:

11 counts of phonography involving juveniles, with a bond of $25,000 per count

6 felony counts of sexual abuse of an animal, with a bond of $50,000 per count

107 felony counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor (victim under 13 years of age), with a bond of $1,200,000 for all counts

Helms is currently booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a total bond of $1,275,000. If you have any information regarding crimes against children, please contact the sheriff’s office at (318) 865-3418.

