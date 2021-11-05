Getting Answers
Argument between coworkers ends in stabbing

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fight between two coworkers ended with one man being sent to the hospital with stab wounds.

Deputies were called to Calumet Packaging (10411 LA Highway One) at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. Investigators say Charles C. Colbert, 24, and Billie Reynolds, 56, got into a work-related argument that led to a physical fight.

During the fight, Reynolds pulled out a knife and stabbed Colbert multiple times in the arm, face, side and back. Colbert was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Reynolds turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division. He was booked into the Caddo Correction Center for aggravated second-degree battery.

