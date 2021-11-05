77-year-old Vivian man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Have you seen KcKindley “Tippy” Earl Thompson?

Thompson, 77, who lives in Vivian, was reported missing by family members. He was not at his North West Front Street home when officers performed a welfare check on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

According to his daughter, Patty Jackson, he does suffer from Alzheimer’s.

However, Vivian police did confirm that he was spotted last on Monday, Nov. 1 at the Subway Restaurant in Vivian. Family members say their last contact with him was on Monday night via telephone, telling relatives he was at a card game, but didn’t know where he was.

He has not been seen or heard from since. His family is concerned for his well-being.

Thompson has white hair and wears glasses, and cannot see without them. He’s 6″, weighs 160 pounds and has a slim build, according to his daughter. He may be unshaven.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact local law enforcement or 911.

