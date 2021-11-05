Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

$5M in uncashed tax refunds being held for hundreds of La. residents

(Source: AP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder is calling on Louisianans to check the state’s unclaimed property fund, after more than $5 million dollars in uncashed state income tax refunds were transferred from the Department of Revenue.

Information provided by the state’s treasury says that money belongs to as many 22-thousand residents across Louisiana.

“The amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures,” said Schroder.

Search to see if you’re owed money by clicking the link here { www.LAtreasury.com } or calling 1-888-925-4127.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting Nov. 6, 2021, on the east end of the midway at the Louisiana...
Teen fighting for his life after being shot on midway at Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport
Neighbors in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood say they are shocked at the events that...
SPD: Mother received ‘disturbing text messages’ from triple homicide suspect; victims identified
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
The officer was on patrol when he observed the suspect go into a room at the La Quinta Inn.
Police arrested suspect in connection to Baxter Street shooting
Caddo Parish commissioner, sister plead guilty days before trial