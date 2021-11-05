4 juveniles arrested in connection to Marshall shooting incident

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall police issued a pick-up order on Friday, Nov. 5 at Marshall High School.

The order was served due to results from an investigation of a shooting incident that previously occurred in Marshall. Four juveniles were detained without incident.

One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and the other three juveniles were charged with riot participation. All four were transported to the Willoughby Juvenile Center.

“The Marshall Police Department worked closely with the Marshall Independent School District and the District Attorney’s Office in this investigation to ensure the safety of our children both on and off campus,” said Chief Cliff Carruth.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.