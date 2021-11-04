Woman finds three bodies in Shreveport home; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 4.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m. to a home in the 400 block of W. 82nd Street. That’s in the West Cedar Grove/Hollywood area of Shreveport.

Police say a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female. One of the males was a juvenile.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

Police are searching for a 2016 Dodge Journey, such as the one above. The vehicle may be either burgundy or red in color. (Wikipedia/Creative Commons License | Wikipedia)

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history. Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling down south.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

