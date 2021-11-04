Very cold night then a sunny and beautiful weekend

(KSLA) - Get ready for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since March! Some areas will possibly see freezing temperatures! Things will warm up with more sunshine by this weekend.

Pleasant conditions are expected through the evening. Clouds will continue to move away with more sunshine. Temperatures will not be too bad, but may still require a jacket. They should be in the 50s prior to sunset. Afterwards, you’ll definitely need the jacket as temperatures will quickly fall to the 40s.

Widespread frost and even a light freeze in the far northern ArkLaTex is expected under clear skies and light winds tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 30s in most areas. It’s the clouds that kept temperatures a little warmer Wednesday night, but since they will be gone tonight, that will allow temperatures to cool at a faster rate. First thing you’ll need Friday morning is a coat!

Friday will be another beautiful day! There will be more sunshine with less cloud cover! I also don’t expect any rain. Temperatures will warm up more thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Great way to end the week. If you are going out to any Friday night Football, you will still need that jacket.

This weekend could not get any better! There will still be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain for either day. Temperatures will start off cold Saturday morning in the 30s. There may be some light frost in a couple spots. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm right up to the mid 60s Saturday and the mid 70s by Sunday! This is closer to where temperatures should be for early November.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends, so we will start to have earlier sunsets on Sunday. Sunset time on Saturday is 6:20, then Sunday will be 5:19! Yikes! This also means the sun will be up an hour earlier too though. Plus we get the extra hour of Sleep Saturday. This is also a good time to change batteries in your smoke detectors.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to remain quiet with no weather system moving in. There will be mostly sunny skies Monday, then partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Both days will stay dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm, and heat up to the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely have a few more clouds around with still little to no rain. A cold front is trying to push its way south, but we will have to wait a little while to figure out the timing and impacts from it. What was once looking like a wet Thursday is not trending more towards Friday next week. Whenever this front does arrives, that should help drop temperatures back down. In the meantime, it will warm up to the upper 70s near 80.

Have a thriving Thursday, and an even better rest of the week!

