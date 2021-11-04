Unemployment claims drop across U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped to a new pandemic low. For the first time, jobless claims fell to 269,000, a decline by 14,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Although this could be a step to economic recovery for the U.S., employers are having trouble finding workers to hire. With holiday season is in full swing, the labor shortage could impact employers looking to fill seasonal and permanent job openings.

Experts say there are several factors as to why people are not filling out applications.

“For a while it was the pandemic of course, because everybody was scared to get out. Then it got to be where it was the supplements, the extra money the government was giving us. We still have people that are still currently getting that extra money every month,” said April Merritt, office manager with Jericho Staffing.

