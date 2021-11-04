Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG/KYOU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest 36-year-old Barry Rigsby on three counts of...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous

Latest News

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
CDC updates health warning for aromatherapy spray after 2nd death, more cases of rare disease
File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing...
Ex-jail employees sued for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat
U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown
Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest 36-year-old Barry Rigsby on three counts of...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Unemployment claims drop across U.S.