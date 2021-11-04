Report finds Monroe is the ‘fourth most dangerous college city in America’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report finds that the City of Monroe is the fourth most dangerous college city in America. The report was conducted by SafeWise, an online safety resource.

The finding is based on the most recent FBI statistics from 2020.

SafeWise says they analyzed 422 cities with at least 15,000 residents and one college or university offering four-year degrees.

“Monroe had the fourth highest violent crime rate out of all of them with 17.7 violent crime incidents per 1,000 residents,” said Andrew Hull, an Outreach Specialist at SafeWise.

To put that into perspective, there was one violent crime incident for every 56 residents in Monroe last year.

We see that they’re much higher than most college towns across the country,” explained Hull. “In fact, many of the towns on our list recorded violent crime rates of 0.2 or even 0.1 incidents of violent crime per 1,000 residents.”

Hull says the numbers get even more alarming when you take a look at property crimes.

“Your risk of being a victim of property crime is one in fifteen,” Hull told KNOE. “That’s one property crime for every 15 residents. One of the highest rates among towns we analyzed with especially high rates of burglary and motor vehicle theft.”

Hull wants to caution that the report analyzes the City of Monroe as a whole, not only the University of Louisiana Monroe.

“I want to make clear that these crimes aren’t necessarily happening on the ULM campus,” explained Hull. “In fact, just four total violent crimes occurred on the ULM campus in 2019.”

Hull added that the ULM campus is relatively safe.

“Those violent crime numbers are actually comparable or lower to other colleges in the state,” said Hull.

Hull explained that it’s the areas surrounding the campus that should concern students and parents.

KNOE reached out to ULM to get their reaction to the study and to find out what they are doing to keep their students and staff safe. They declined to comment.

