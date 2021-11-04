Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man found guilty in 2017 double homicide at GSU

Jaylin Wayne
Jaylin Wayne(Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Grambling State University student is found guilty of murdering two men on campus back in 2017. Lincoln Parish District Attorney John Belton said a jury unanimously found Jaylin Wayne guilty on two counts of second degree murder.

Authorities said Wayne shot Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Calwell during a disagreement back in 2017. The DA said the jury’s verdict was justice for the victims and their families.

“I charge my prosecutors to seek justice. My office represents the victims and we’re the voice of the victims. The jury’s verdict was justice for the victims and their families. I applaud my office, the prosecutors, staff and investigators as well as law enforcement agencies who helped bring about this justice for the victims and their families, because it was a team effort,” said Belton.

Wayne will be sentenced in December.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

Students and parents speak out about Caddo school's mask policy at the Caddo School Board...
Students, parents express their opinions on Caddo School District’s mask policy
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon
East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6
East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6
Explosion, fire kills 3 in Bowie County
Explosion, fire kills 3 in Bowie County
La. Attorney General hopes to fight against opioid epidemic
La. Attorney General hopes to fight against opioid epidemic