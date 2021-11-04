Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man arrested for May 2021 shooting incident

Jermon Edwards, 23
Jermon Edwards, 23(Shreveport Police Department)
By Collin Maxwell and Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say Jermon Edwards, 23, has been arrested after a shooting incident in May 2021.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on May 5 in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive. Upon arrival they located two 7-year-old juveniles suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transferred to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

Patrol officers recovered shell casings from the scene, and detectives were able to collect surveillance footage and speak with witnesses.

From the investigation, detectives learned that Edwards engaged in a dispute with people at the home on Morningside Drive after he punched a 9-year-old after becoming angry with the child over a phone charger. Edwards and the child’s parents had an argument over the incident, and Edwards returned to the home hours later and fired shots at the residence. Some of those bullets are what struck the two child victims.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant, charging Edwards with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of child cruelty. His bond was set at $500,000 for each count of attempted second-degree murder, and $50,000 for the count of child cruelty.

Edwards was taken into custody in Overland Park, Kan. on Oct. 9. He was extradited back to Caddo Parish on Oct. 29 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest 36-year-old Barry Rigsby on three counts of...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous

Latest News

Shreveport police say they have warrants to arrest 36-year-old Barry Rigsby on three counts of...
Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish
Unemployment claims drop across U.S.
‘End the Streak’ campaign hopes to decrease motorist deaths in Texas
Steven Cook, Jr. Age: 30
Hotel clerk arrested for using guest’s bank card