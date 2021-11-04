Man arrested for May 2021 shooting incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say Jermon Edwards, 23, has been arrested after a shooting incident in May 2021.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on May 5 in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive. Upon arrival they located two 7-year-old juveniles suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transferred to a hospital and treated for their injuries.

Patrol officers recovered shell casings from the scene, and detectives were able to collect surveillance footage and speak with witnesses.

From the investigation, detectives learned that Edwards engaged in a dispute with people at the home on Morningside Drive after he punched a 9-year-old after becoming angry with the child over a phone charger. Edwards and the child’s parents had an argument over the incident, and Edwards returned to the home hours later and fired shots at the residence. Some of those bullets are what struck the two child victims.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant, charging Edwards with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of child cruelty. His bond was set at $500,000 for each count of attempted second-degree murder, and $50,000 for the count of child cruelty.

Edwards was taken into custody in Overland Park, Kan. on Oct. 9. He was extradited back to Caddo Parish on Oct. 29 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

