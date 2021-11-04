Getting Answers
Jefferson man pleads guilty to distributing bomb-making instructions online

Beau Merryman (Source: Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas – A Jefferson man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he was distributing online instructions on how to build bombs.

Beau Daniel Merryman, 20, pleaded guilty to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne.

According to information presented in court, between September and October 2019, Merryman engaged in a series of online conversations with covert FBI employees.  During those conversations, Merryman provided detailed instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. Merryman explained how to construct the IEDs, select explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage, and construct fuses or detonating devices.  Merryman also directed that the IEDs be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations.

“This defendant had the knowledge, intent, and capability to inflict great harm on our East Texas community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Thanks to the extraordinary investigative work of our agency partners, he was stopped before any lives were lost or damage was done.”

Merryman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019.  He faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

KSLA Salutes: Jeffrion Smith
