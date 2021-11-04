Getting Answers
Hotel clerk arrested for using guest’s bank card

Steven Cook, Jr. Age: 30
Steven Cook, Jr. Age: 30
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly using a hotel guest’s debit card.

Police say Steve Cook, Jr. is accused of using the card to pay for other guests’ rooms at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Drive. The illegal use of the card was reported by the card’s owner, who reported the purchases to the hotel.

Cook also allegedly manipulated the Merryton Inn’s computer system to allow guests to stay at the hotel for free.

Cook was already in the Caddo Correctional Center on unrelated charges when the additional charges of credit card fraud and misdemeanor theft were added.

