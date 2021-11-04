Frosty weather over the next few mornings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After dealing with the dreary conditions Wednesday we are tracking sunshine that will quickly be moving back in during the day today and will kick off a prolonged period of dry weather for the region. Thanks to the cold front we are tracking below average temperatures through Saturday with morning low down in the 30s and 40s with northern portions of the ArkLaTex seeing patchy frost with a freeze not out of the question Friday morning. This weekend though is looking great with ample sunshine with temperatures closer to average with the dry weather continuing through at least the middle of next week.

We are tracking much improved weather as move through your weekend forecast. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you are bundled up as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures this morning. Northern parts of the ArkLaTex thanks to clearing skies might see some patchy frost. After cloud cover early in the morning sunshine will be moving in for all of the ArkLaTex later today. High temperatures will rebound somewhat with temperatures likely getting into the low 60s for many of us around the ArkLaTex with light winds out of the north.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more cold morning temperatures and more afternoon sunshine on tap for the ArkLaTex. Northern portions of the ArkLaTex could see a freeze early Friday, or frost at a bare minimum. But after the cold start temperatures will continue to rebound with mid-60s likely on Friday, upper 60s to 70 Saturday, and low to mid-70s on Sunday. To go along with the warmer temperatures we are expecting ample sunshine every single day for region.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more sunny, dry, and warm weather on the way for the region. Monday will be a great start to new week with mid-70s and ample sunshine. What we see on Monday will likely be the forecast through at least Wednesday of next week with sunny and great weather for the ArkLaTex. There is growing potential that after the rain yesterday we could stay dry until late Thursday and Friday of next week

In the meantime, make sure you are bundled up this morning! Have a great Thursday!

