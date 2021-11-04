Getting Answers
Frost and freeze expected across the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday morning

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest temperatures since early March are expected across the ArkLaTex Thursday night as we fall into the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s area-wide Thursday night into Friday morning
A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of NE Texas, SE Oklahoma and near and north of the Arkansas/Louisiana border where isolated spots could see temperatures hit 32 tonight.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of the ArkLaTex Thursday night
The first frost of the season is also expected across the entire ArkLaTex.

A first frost of the season is expected across the ArkLaTex tonight
Frost and freezing conditions are likely again Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 30s for the second night in a row.

Frost and freezing conditions are expected again Friday night
Tender plants and flowers will need to be protected from the cold. Bring the potted vegetation inside tonight and cover what’s in the ground with a blanket or sheet to protect them from frost.

Here’s how you can stay First Alert about the cold nights ahead:

