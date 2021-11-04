Frost and freeze expected across the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday morning
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest temperatures since early March are expected across the ArkLaTex Thursday night as we fall into the low to mid 30s.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of NE Texas, SE Oklahoma and near and north of the Arkansas/Louisiana border where isolated spots could see temperatures hit 32 tonight.
The first frost of the season is also expected across the entire ArkLaTex.
Frost and freezing conditions are likely again Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures fall back into the low to mid 30s for the second night in a row.
Tender plants and flowers will need to be protected from the cold. Bring the potted vegetation inside tonight and cover what’s in the ground with a blanket or sheet to protect them from frost.
