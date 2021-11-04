Getting Answers
‘End the Streak’ campaign hopes to decrease motorist deaths in Texas

(WAFB)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - For the past decade, Texas has conducted a campaign to “End the Streak.” The campaign is focused on bringing awareness to motorist deaths and accidents on the road.

This is a streak Texas leaders would like to see come to an end. Heather Beaton with the Texas Department of Transportation says motor vehicle deaths are very common in the state.

“So this End the Streak campaign started about 10 years ago in an effort to make drivers more aware of what they are doing on the roads, because over 90% of crashes are preventable,” she said.

Deaton says over 90% of motor vehicle accidents are preventable.

Sgt. Gregg Williams is a 14-year veteran with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Williams, fatality crashes not only affect families, but also the investigating officers.

“Every time we have somebody who dies on Texas roadways, it makes us feel like it is our responsibility to make sure that we can change that statistic,” he said.

Traffic experts say many accidents are a result of distracted drivers, and the campaign is focusing on that issue. TxDOT officials say they work daily on making the roadways safe, bit it is also up to motorists to do their part.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

