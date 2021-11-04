Getting Answers
Community reacts to triple homicide in Cedar Grove

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers found three people dead this morning in a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. A manhunt was originally underway for the suspect, Barry Rigsby, 36, who has since been shot and killed by Louisiana State Police in Franklin Parish.

Neighbors of Rigsby say they are shocked about the events that have unfolded. Cloudie Jenkins said he spoke with the suspect on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and everything seemed okay.

Jenkins says the neighborhood is extremely quiet today. He also said it will be strange not seeing the two boys who lived in the home everyday.

“I just talked to the man yesterday in my yard. We were sitting right here talking, laughing and he was bragging on his son about playing the championship football game. Woke up this morning and this happened,” he said.

Shreveport police say they believe this was a domestic incident. Neighbors on the street tell KSLA that officers were seen visiting the suspect’s home often.

