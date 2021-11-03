Willis-Knighton hires retiring Shreveport fire chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s retiring fire chief has landed a job as emergency management director for Willis-Knighton Health System.

Scott Wolverton will assume the role on Dec. 1. That’s the day after his last official day with the Fire Department. He took over as fire chief in 2015; his 28 years of service will come to an end Nov. 30.

The health system says Wolverton will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery to emergencies and disasters as outlined in its emergency operations plan.

“This new role utilizes the skills he gained during more than 28 years as a firefighter/paramedic and later as one of Shreveport’s top public safety officials.”

As part of Willis-Knighton’s emergency preparedness and response team, Wolverton will work with federal, state and local agencies. These include the Louisiana Health Department’s Region 7 office as well as area Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offices, law enforcement agencies, EMS and fire departments.

“Mr. Wolverton’s extensive background, training and education in emergency and crisis management made him a perfect fit for this role, which is critical for maintaining lifesaving operations at all Willis-Knighton locations throughout Shreveport and Bossier in times of disaster,” said Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton’s president and CEO, is quoted as saying in a news release.

“We are fortunate to have someone with his skills and community knowledge available to join the Willis-Knighton team.”

