Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Willis-Knighton hires retiring Shreveport fire chief

“This new role utilizes the skills he gained during more than 28 years as a firefighter/paramedic and later as one of Shreveport’s top public safety officials.”
Scott Wolverton (above) will assume the role on Dec. 1. That’s the day after his last official...
Scott Wolverton (above) will assume the role on Dec. 1. That’s the day after his last official day with the Fire Department. He took over as fire chief in 2015; his 28 years of service will come to an end Nov. 30.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s retiring fire chief has landed a job as emergency management director for Willis-Knighton Health System.

Scott Wolverton will assume the role on Dec. 1. That’s the day after his last official day with the Fire Department. He took over as fire chief in 2015; his 28 years of service will come to an end Nov. 30.

The health system says Wolverton will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery to emergencies and disasters as outlined in its emergency operations plan.

“This new role utilizes the skills he gained during more than 28 years as a firefighter/paramedic and later as one of Shreveport’s top public safety officials.”

As part of Willis-Knighton’s emergency preparedness and response team, Wolverton will work with federal, state and local agencies. These include the Louisiana Health Department’s Region 7 office as well as area Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offices, law enforcement agencies, EMS and fire departments.

“Mr. Wolverton’s extensive background, training and education in emergency and crisis management made him a perfect fit for this role, which is critical for maintaining lifesaving operations at all Willis-Knighton locations throughout Shreveport and Bossier in times of disaster,” said Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton’s president and CEO, is quoted as saying in a news release.

“We are fortunate to have someone with his skills and community knowledge available to join the Willis-Knighton team.”

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained
Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public...
Man facing murder charge following Crime Stoppers tip; police searching for weapon

Latest News

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (at podium) spoke during an event along with...
Drug deactivation packs to be distributed across Shreveport-Bossier in fight against opioid epidemic
good
SML's Food For Thought food drive kicks off
ivy
Shreveport Memorial Libraries kick off 'Food for Thought' food drive
(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)
‘Food For Thought’ food drive returns at Shreve Memorial Library