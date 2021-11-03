Getting Answers
Students, parents express their opinions on Caddo school's mask policy

Students and parents speak out about Caddo school's mask policy at the Caddo School Board...
Students and parents speak out about Caddo school's mask policy at the Caddo School Board meeting.(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Schools is one of the only districts in the ArkLaTex who decided to keep their mask policy in place after Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the state’s mask mandate last week.

Parents and students who attended the Caddo Parish School Board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 3 openly voiced their opinions about the policy.

“The choice for children to wear masks is for the parents. You don’t get to decide whether children wear a mask or not even if that’s not the popular opinion right now,” said one parent.

“Masks are working to slow down the transmissions and defeat sickness and secondly masks aren’t causing harm to the health of our children,” said another parent.

The board also heard from students both for and against masking up in schools.

“Generally, I think that wearing masks at school all day is stupid,” said one student.

Another student said they believe masks will help decrease COVID cases.

“The reason people are saying that COVID cases are low now is because we have a mask mandate, not because that there isn’t one,” the student said.

After students and parents shared their opinions, come board members offered responses.

“You can’t just jump up and say ‘because of something that happened the day before yesterday that we’re going to make a change immediately’, you need to give us just a little bit of time to figure this out,” said board member Mary Trammel.

As of right now, the mask policy will remain in place for students and employees. Masking options among K-12 students for Caddo schools is on the school board agenda for Nov. 16.

