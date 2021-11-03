Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Starbucks reveals this year’s holiday cups

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.
Starbucks has released the four designs for this year's holiday cups.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The holiday season is approaching, and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Of course, it’s not just cups. Holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk.

It’s also served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.

The new cups will start hitting Starbucks locations Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained
Detectives have not yet recovered the firearm used in the homicide and are asking the public...
Man facing murder charge following Crime Stoppers tip; police searching for weapon

Latest News

Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a house fire, according to Bowie...
3 people dead in Bowie County house fire
Leilani Beauchamp was found dead, and three people have been arrested in connection with her...
Slain woman part of suspected love triangle, authorities say
The moment missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and rescued from her captor's house by...
‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl
The moment missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, was found alive and rescued from her captor's house by...
WATCH: Moment missing 4-year-old girl is found
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children