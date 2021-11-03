Shreveport health official speaks on Pfizer’s vaccine for kids age 5-11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Millions of children across the country from age 5 to 11 are now eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This is after the CDC gave the green light on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

KSLA talked with LSU Health Shreveport officials who say they plan to begin rolling out of doses of the smaller vaccine at some point next week.

Dr. John Vanchiere says the goal is to bring the shots directly to schools across north Louisiana. He says he hopes to host these clinics ahead of the upcoming holidays.

“We expect there is going to be a lot of travel this year that didn’t happen last year. Thanksgiving is the time when Americans travel more than any other holiday and that shuffles all our germs around. Flu-induced, RV and all the respiratory germs are going to be shuffled around in the Thanksgiving travel,” said Vanchiere.

Children remain the largest group of unvaccinated individuals across the U.S.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear the Louisiana Department of Health discuss the vaccinations for children and reactions from the ArkLaTex community.

