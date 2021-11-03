Getting Answers
Sanity hearing set; indictments returned in deadly southeast La. rampage

Aaron Morgan
Aaron Morgan(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sanity hearing has been set for a Louisiana man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers in early August.

During a court appearance Wednesday, November 3, a district judge granted a request to evaluate the mental competency of accused gunman Aaron Morgan. A sanity hearing is set to happen on December 16.

Morgan was also indicted on 16 counts of various charges Wednesday, which include:

  • Second-degree murder (1 count)
  • Attempted first-degree murder (5 counts)
  • Aggravated assault on a peace officer (5 counts)
  • Attempted armed robbery (3 counts)
  • Armed robbery (1 count)
  • Theft of a motor vehicle (1 count)

RELATED STORIES:

