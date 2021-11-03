Sanity hearing set; indictments returned in deadly southeast La. rampage
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sanity hearing has been set for a Louisiana man accused of killing his grandmother, stabbing his mother, and shooting three strangers in early August.
During a court appearance Wednesday, November 3, a district judge granted a request to evaluate the mental competency of accused gunman Aaron Morgan. A sanity hearing is set to happen on December 16.
Morgan was also indicted on 16 counts of various charges Wednesday, which include:
- Second-degree murder (1 count)
- Attempted first-degree murder (5 counts)
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer (5 counts)
- Attempted armed robbery (3 counts)
- Armed robbery (1 count)
- Theft of a motor vehicle (1 count)
