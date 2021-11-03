Rain moves out; Sunshine moves in

(KSLA) - Showers will be winding down and will be gone by the time you wake up Thursday morning. From there, the clouds will clear out, and the sunshine will return. This will set up a beautiful weekend!

This evening will still be quite gloomy. There will not be much sunshine, even after the rain ends at your location. The heavier showers will be gone, but I will not rule out a couple small and light showers that will feel more like mist or drizzle. Temperatures are still very chilly, and will only continue to cool down as the evening wears on. You will need a jacket if you have any outdoor plans.

Overnight, the rain will come to an end. I don’t even expect any around sunrise Thursday. The clouds however will still be in place. Temperatures will be very chilly to start off the day. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s around the I-30 corridor. Farther south it will cool down to the lower 40s. I do not expect any frost, even though temperatures will be cool enough. This is all because of the cloud cover.

Thursday will start off cloudy and chilly, but we will see gradually improving weather throughout the day. The clouds will break apart and will clear out, so the sunshine should return in the afternoon! It will be a beautiful end to the day. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer. Highs will get back up to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Still chilly, but not nearly as bad!

Friday will be even better! There will be more sunshine with less cloud cover! I also don’t expect any rain. Temperatures will warm up more thanks to the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

This weekend could not get any better! There will still be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain for either day. Temperatures will start off cold Saturday morning in the 30s. There may be some light frost in a couple spots. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm right up to the mid 60s Saturday and the mid 70s by Sunday! This is closer to where temperatures should be for early November.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. Daylight saving time ends, so we will start to have earlier sunsets on Sunday. Sunset time on Saturday is 6:20, then Sunday will be 5:19! Yikes! This also means the sun will be up an hour earlier too though. Plus we get the extra hour of Sleep Saturday. This is also a good time to change batteries in your smoke detectors.

Monday and Tuesday will continue to remain quiet with no weather system moving in. There will be mostly sunny skies Monday, then partly cloudy skies Tuesday. Both days will stay dry with no rain. Temperatures will be a little warm, and heat up to the mid to upper 70s.

Have a wonderful rest of your Wednesday, and an even better rest of the week!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.