Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Planning board considering program to help identify problem rental properties, absentee landlords and owners

Not overtly noted on today’s agenda is Shreveport’s request for a moratorium on liquor stores
The Shreveport-Caddo MPC is considering taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit...
The Shreveport-Caddo MPC is considering taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit registration program. The program’s goal would be to help identify problem rental properties and absentee landlords and property owners. (Source: Gray TV file photo)(Source: WAFF)
By Curtis Heyen and Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport-Caddo MPC today will consider taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit registration program.

On the agenda of the 3 p.m. meeting are amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code, which was implemented in May 2017. The rental dwelling unit registration program’s goal would be to help identify problem properties and absentee landlords and property owners.

Also among the cases up for review today is a developer’s request for final plat approval for St. Andrews Subdivision Unit 3, a 26,299-acre tract to be divided into 19 lots for single-family homes.

Not overtly noted on today’s agenda is Shreveport City Council’s request for a six-month moratorium on issuing occupational licenses and certificates of occupancy for new liquor stores and other retail outlets that sell liquor.

The six-month period was amended from the original proposal that called for a yearlong moratorium.

The moratorium would not impact businesses that have been approved for but have not yet been issued their occupational license or certificate of occupancy.

Below is the full agenda for today’s Shreveport-Caddo MPC meeting:

Here are the proposed amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code that would help establish a rental dwelling unit registration program:

Below is the final plat proposal for St. Andrews Subdivision Unit 3:

Final plat proposal for St. Andrews Subdivision Unit 3

MORE ABOUT THE LIQUOR LICENSE MORATORIUM:
Shreveport City Council revisits request for yearlong moratorium on licensing of liquor stores
(VIDEO) Shreveport City Council discusses tougher curfews, liquor license concerns
(VIDEO) Shreveport City Council members consider concerns over number of liquor stores
(VIDEO) Shreveport City Council discusses liquor license moratorium

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

(Source: KFDA)
East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a fire on County Road 4242. As...
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges
3 Killed in Bowie County house fire
3 Killed in Bowie County house fire