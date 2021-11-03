Planning board considering program to help identify problem rental properties, absentee landlords and owners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport-Caddo MPC today will consider taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit registration program.

On the agenda of the 3 p.m. meeting are amendments to Shreveport’s Unified Development Code, which was implemented in May 2017. The rental dwelling unit registration program’s goal would be to help identify problem properties and absentee landlords and property owners.

Also among the cases up for review today is a developer’s request for final plat approval for St. Andrews Subdivision Unit 3, a 26,299-acre tract to be divided into 19 lots for single-family homes.

Not overtly noted on today’s agenda is Shreveport City Council’s request for a six-month moratorium on issuing occupational licenses and certificates of occupancy for new liquor stores and other retail outlets that sell liquor.

The six-month period was amended from the original proposal that called for a yearlong moratorium.

The moratorium would not impact businesses that have been approved for but have not yet been issued their occupational license or certificate of occupancy.

