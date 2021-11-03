Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Man living in Tyler pleads guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota

Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Nigerian man with a Tyler address has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams.

Stephen Oseghale was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.

According to the text of the indictment, a victim from Texas believed she was in a romantic relationship with “David Palmer,” who claimed to be a building contractor in Ireland and requested she send money to help him play his employees before he could leave for Ireland for the U.S. and marry her. The victim sent $40,000 to an account controlled by Oseghale.

A second victim states they gave Oseghale $29,000.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man accused of bilking victims out of tens of thousands

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

The Shreveport-Caddo MPC is considering taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit...
MPC considering program to help identify problem rentals, absentee landlords and owners
Metropolitan Planning Commission to vote on moratorium next month
Metropolitan Planning Commission to vote on moratorium next month
Students and parents speak out about Caddo school's mask policy at the Caddo School Board...
Students, parents express their opinions on Caddo School District’s mask policy
East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6
East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon