LSU Health “anticipates” rolling out Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hours after the director of the CDC gave the ‘thumbs up’ for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 — LSU Health Shreveport is anxiously awaiting shipments to begin getting shots in arms.

Dr. John Vanchiere, who is leading testing and vaccination efforts for LSU Health, says he hopes to begin administering doses of the newly approved shot as soon as next week.

Hours after the CDC gave the green light on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11, ⁦@LSUHS⁩ is gearing up to roll out the shots next week. I’ll see y’all on ⁦@KSLA⁩. pic.twitter.com/X2XwfJZztR — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) November 3, 2021

Children remain the largest group of unvaccinated individuals across the country.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids is 90 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID — at just a third the size of the adult dose, the drug maker reports.

Doses of the vaccine will be administered by medical personnel at the former Chevyland dealership, located at 2627 Linwood Avenue, as well as in schools across north Louisiana in the coming weeks.

With many expected to travel this holiday season, Vanchiere is working hard to vaccinate as many children as possible, before families hit the road or take to the skies.

