Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Louisiana to receive 148K coronavirus vaccine doses for kids

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top public health official said the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine.

But, the doses are trickling into the state across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers.

Dr. Joe Kanter with the state health department said he expects all of Louisiana’s vaccine providers will have gotten their doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children by early next week.

That will be enough shots to cover 35% of the state’s 420,000 children between ages 5 and 11.

More than 450 clinics, pharmacies and other health providers are signed up to distribute the shots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

Net Health Vaccine For Kids
East Texas 5- to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
East Texas 5 to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
A health care worker inside a hospital.
Louisiana still gripped by nurse and doctor shortage
For the last two months, a woman, her two sons, and her daughter have been living in a U-Haul...
Family already struggling from pandemic, now homeless after Ida; mom just wants a job that will pay