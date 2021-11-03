Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Louisiana College to be renamed ‘Louisiana Christian University’

By LCU and KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE , La. (KALB) - Louisiana College is in the process of being renamed “Louisiana Christian University.”

President Rick Brewer made a proposal to both the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, who fully supported and took before the full Board of Trustees of LC, to update the name of the institution. The Executive Board is comprised of 67% LC alumni, and the full Board is more than 50% alumni.

“It was wholeheartedly and unanimously supported,” Brewer said. “This is in keeping with our mission of being Christ-centered. It’s a logical move. We are not throwing away our past. We are recognizing this school has always been Christian.”

Louisiana University and Louisiana Baptist University were names already in use in Louisiana.

“When I became president in 2015,” Brewer said, “I told the Board I came to lead a great Christian college to become an even greater Christian university.”

The official announcement will be made to the Louisiana Baptist Convention on Nov. 16.

The name “Louisiana Christian University” has been filed and reserved with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Brewer said today’s students want to attend a university and often associate “college” with a community or technical college. The “definition” of a university is an institution of higher learning that has several colleges and graduate programs. LC is classified as a Level III institution by SACSCOC, their accrediting body.

Current student enrollment is about 1,250.

“The move to university will increase our prominence and marketability nationally and internationally,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Cheryl Clark. “Because university status is more widely understood by international, graduate, and non-traditional students, we will expand our recruitment opportunities. Ultimately, we think that university status will strengthen our reputation and open new doors for us to connect more people with our Christian educational mission, our commitment to academic excellence, our dedication to outstanding teaching and student learning, and our focus on preparing students for lives of learning, leading and serving.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Jason Engle & Kevin Wooley
Bossier Parish teacher & Haughton man arrested following alleged road rage incident
Shreveport police say 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo escaped from a hospital in the 1000 block of...
16-year-old inmate escapes from hospital; police consider teen to be armed and dangerous
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
From Left: Derrick George, 36, and Ietadterneisha Marshall, 30, are both charged with one count...
3-year-old found severely malnourished; parents arrested
Teen shot in arm near Greenwood Road; 2 detained

Latest News

The Shreveport-Caddo MPC is considering taking steps to establish a rental dwelling unit...
MPC considering program to help identify problem rentals, absentee landlords and owners
ULM
Report finds Monroe is the ‘fourth most dangerous college city in America’
Metropolitan Planning Commission to vote on moratorium next month
Metropolitan Planning Commission to vote on moratorium next month
Students and parents speak out about Caddo school's mask policy at the Caddo School Board...
Students, parents express their opinions on Caddo School District’s mask policy
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon
Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon