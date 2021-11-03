Louisiana College to be renamed ‘Louisiana Christian University’

PINEVILLE , La. (KALB) - Louisiana College is in the process of being renamed “Louisiana Christian University.”

President Rick Brewer made a proposal to both the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, who fully supported and took before the full Board of Trustees of LC, to update the name of the institution. The Executive Board is comprised of 67% LC alumni, and the full Board is more than 50% alumni.

“It was wholeheartedly and unanimously supported,” Brewer said. “This is in keeping with our mission of being Christ-centered. It’s a logical move. We are not throwing away our past. We are recognizing this school has always been Christian.”

Louisiana University and Louisiana Baptist University were names already in use in Louisiana.

“When I became president in 2015,” Brewer said, “I told the Board I came to lead a great Christian college to become an even greater Christian university.”

The official announcement will be made to the Louisiana Baptist Convention on Nov. 16.

The name “Louisiana Christian University” has been filed and reserved with the Louisiana Secretary of State. Brewer said today’s students want to attend a university and often associate “college” with a community or technical college. The “definition” of a university is an institution of higher learning that has several colleges and graduate programs. LC is classified as a Level III institution by SACSCOC, their accrediting body.

Current student enrollment is about 1,250.

“The move to university will increase our prominence and marketability nationally and internationally,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Cheryl Clark. “Because university status is more widely understood by international, graduate, and non-traditional students, we will expand our recruitment opportunities. Ultimately, we think that university status will strengthen our reputation and open new doors for us to connect more people with our Christian educational mission, our commitment to academic excellence, our dedication to outstanding teaching and student learning, and our focus on preparing students for lives of learning, leading and serving.”

